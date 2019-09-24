TESDA-7 holds graduation for scholars under construction, other sectors

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Nearly 500 scholars graduated from various training courses offered by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in Central Visayas.

The mass graduation ceremony was held Tuesday, September 24, in a mall at the North Reclamation Area in Cebu City.

Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas lauded TESDA for its continued efforts to provide skills training.

“This is a proud day for TESDA Cebu for having 500 scholarship beneficiaries, receive their training certificates,” said Dino.

“That’s 500 people who have acquired relevant skills for better employment opportunities, here or abroad.”

He disclosed that the government has already trained over 10 million individuals and have certified over seven million graduates since the start of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

“That’s seven million individuals now equipped with a technical-vocational skill set that gives them the advantage for suitable employment,” Dino said.

In 2018, the government had registered 7,480 programs in the fields of tourism; agriculture and fishery; electrical and electronics; construction; and social, community development, and other services, with the participation of 4,219 accredited technical vocational institutions nationwide, he added.

Dino expressed hope that the graduate-beneficiaries would be able to contribute to nation-building.

Most of the graduates underwent training under the construction sector, taking up welding, pipe fitting, heavy equipment operation, carpentry, masonry, plumbing, tile setting and scaffold erection courses.

The scholars under the Training for Work Scholarship (TWSP) were granted free training and assessment.

On the other hand, those under the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (Republic Act 1000093) were given free training, free assessment, starter tool kits, training support fund, instructional materials allowance, workshop uniform, accident insurance and cost of miscellaneous and other school fees. / dcb