Body still unclaimed: Police had Balamban salvage victim buried at town’s public cemetery

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Balamban police already had the body of Armando Oppus buried at the public cemetery in Barangay Kantuod last September 11.

Police Major Christian Torres, chief of the Balamban Police Station, said that Oppus’ relatives seemed to have already lost interest in retrieving his body. They have not heard from them for almost a month now.

Davao City police also failed to locate his family.

Torres said that a month has passed since Oppus’ killing, but are yet to find leads on the identity of his killer/s. There are no available witnesses or Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) recordings that they could use to help in the identification of murder suspects.

Oppus’ body was found dumped along the roadside in Sitio Buli, Barangay Cansomoroy, Balamban Cebu, last August 20. The victim was traced to have come form Davao City.

Initial police investigation showed that Oppus has a pending estafa case that was filed before a court in Davao City after he allegedly carted P400,000 worth of investment money.

“Amo na lang gi lubong kay mag usa ka bulan na man sa punerarya,” Torres said.

(We already had the body buried after keeping it for a month at the funeral parlor.)

But Torres said that they will continue to coordinate with the Davao City police for possible updates on Oppus’ case. /dcb