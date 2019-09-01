Police: Family no longer interested to claim body of man found dumped in Balamban town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The body of a man that was found dumped in a roadside sitio in Barangay Cansomoroy in Balamban town on the evening of August 20 has remained unclaimed.

Police Major Christian Torres, chief of the Balamban Police Station, said they continue to wait for the family of Armando Oppus, 34, to visit their police station.

But this early, Torres already doubt if the family of Oppus was still interested to claim his remains.

He said that a man, who claims to be a family friend communicated with the Balamban police through their officials Facebook page on Thursday, August 30, to inform them that the family of Oppus no longer intends to claim his body. The same person also asked the police to already prepare for his burial.

“Dili nalang daw kuno kuhaon ang patayng lawas kay nahadlok pod iyaha mga igsuon ug mga ginikan,” said Torres.

(The family friend told us that the family of Oppus no longer intends to claim his body because his siblings and parents were afraid to do such.)

“Ni ana man kuno ang mga igsuon nga dili na sila interesado mo kuha sa patayng lawas ipalubong nalang kuno nila,” said Torres.

(He (the family friend) also relayed the sentiments of Oppus’ siblings to just have the body buried.)

Based on their initial investigation, Balamban police found that Oppus has a pending estafa case that was filed before a court in Davao City after he allegedly carted P400,000 worth of investment money.

Torres said that on August 24, another man who claims to be an uncle of Oppus, also contacted the police to facilitate the transfer of his body to their hometown in Davao City. But the said uncle never showed up at the police station.

Balamban police only have 60 days from the time of death before they will be allowed to already burry Oppus’ body.

If left unclaimed, Torres said that he will coordinate with the rural health office and the local government of Balamban so they could already bury Oppus’ body at their municipal cemetery.

Until the time comes, Torres said that they will continue to coordinate with their counterparts in Davao City to locate Oppus family in Davao City. | dcb