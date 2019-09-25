Ray Education Directions-PH: Helping students be globally competitive

In this modern world where technology is booming at a fast rate, the demand for competent and multi-skilled workers also rise.

And while demand continues to rise, workers seeking better opportunity outside their homeland also has to be globally competent to keep up with the trend.

Enter Ray Education Directions-Philippines, an educational consultant training center that provides a career path for students who want to be internationally competitive.

“We see this growing demand as an opportunity for us to provide students a chance to be globally competent at an early stage with our programs,” said Jennylyn Floresca, the president and CEO of Ray Education Directions -Philippines.

According to Floresca, aside from their existing programs abroad, they now cater Paid OJT programs for vocational, bachelor and honor studies in Taiwan.

Mostly catering to Hotel and Restaurant Management, including business courses, Floresca said that she partnered with hotels, restaurant, and business establishments for students to be immersed not only on their chosen career path, but also on the culture as well.

Wendy Wong, American Higher Educations Alliance Regional Representative for Southeast Asia, teamed up with Floresca to provide a path for students who wish to have their OJT in Taiwan.

From inception to deliver to execution, students are now taken cared of them they leave the Philippines and arrive in Taiwan.

“On top of that, they will be given a P35,000 monthly allowance to cover their daily expenses while they work for the company,” said Wong.

“Why Taiwan? Because in Taiwan not only we provide great immersion experience we also let the student learn the culture and language as well,” she said.

The program provides a five hour per week class to learn Mandarin.

With Ray Education, Wong and Floresca hope that they could tap at least 50 students for the OJT program and 20 honor students for the honors program.

For students who wish to know more about the program, Rey Education Directions will be having a 1-day Recruitment for the Paid and OJT Program tomorrow on September 25, 2019 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

For only P1,000 you can register a slot for the program or register thru their Online Application at this link: https://jianlin.education/1-day-recruitment-for-paid-ojt-abroad-and-honor-studies/?fbclid=IwAR1P2yPReWfxa3UT-cHpqOv2P7MPuHEXOewsCa9QA4uh2QCEcIyTJEc7EHM

See you there!