Late goal gives USC the victory in Cesafi football

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A last minute goal inside the added time by sub Karl Joshua Meneses allowed the six-time defending champion, University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors to hold on to the top spot in the 19th Cesafi Men’s Football Tournament.

Meneses, who came in the 85th minute of the match, allowed USC to prevail over the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon, September 25, 2019, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The win allowed USC to hold on to the top spot with 10 points on a 3-1-0 win-loss-draw record. /bmjo