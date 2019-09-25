19th Cesafi Men’s Football Tournament: Green Booters climb to 2nd spot after win vs Jaguars

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters got their title bid back on track with a 2-0 dumping of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Kicking Jaguars, Wednesday afternoon, September 25, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The Green Booters, last year’s runner-up, climbed to the second spot in the college division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Football Tournament behind leader University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, who earlier won over University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 3-2.

Kenneth Vargas, who has been named as the Cesafi top goal scorer for three years, orchestrated UV’s win with a brace.

UV now has six points after improving their win-draw-loss record to 2-0-2. /dcb