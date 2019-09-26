Gaisano Grand Malls: Grand Anniversary
Let’s celebrate the GRANDEST event of the year!
It’s Gaisano Grand Malls Grand Anniversary.
Part of the grand celebration, Gaisano Grand Malls aims to give back to its Valued Shoppers with a lot of surprises, promos, and great discounts. For that, Gaisano Grand Malls’ is inviting all Valued Shoppers to celebrate with them with its GRAND ANNIVERSARY SALE on October 4 – 6, 2019 with a lot of exciting deals, affordable items and up to 70% off on great selections. Plus, continue to enjoy your amazing shopping experience until midnight on October 5.
Here are all of the participating branches: Gaisano Grand Mall Fiestamall-Tabunok, Mactan, Carcar, Liloan, Antique, Roxas City, Calbayog, Bacolod City Mall, Tagum, Panabo, Digos, Koronadal and Citygate Mall Buhangin.
Only here at Gaisano Grand Malls, where Everyday is a savings day!
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.