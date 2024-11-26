Plexibond, Healthy Home force decisive game

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Plexibond and Healthy Home erased their opponents’ twice-to-beat advantages, setting up thrilling rubber matches in the 2nd Boysen Cup quarterfinals of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) over the weekend at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

Both teams staved off elimination with crucial victories. Plexibond outplayed Roofgard, 83-71, while Healthy Home edged out Konstrukt, 67-57, in their respective quarterfinal showdowns.

John Therese Buhawe led Plexibond’s charge with an outstanding performance, tallying 25 points, nine rebounds, five steals, four assists, and a block. Michael Cinco and Philip Alegado provided solid support, contributing 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Despite a valiant effort from Roofgard’s Sokrates Nagel, who scored 20 points, and Eduvigis Enfestan, who added 18, Plexibond controlled the game.

They built a commanding lead, extending the gap to 13 points at 81-68, fueled by a decisive 10-point run. Turnovers proved costly for Roofgard, as Plexibond capitalized with a 21-3 advantage in points off turnovers and outperformed their opponents in bench scoring, 41-8.

QUARTERFINAL DUEL

In the other quarterfinal duel, Mark Paradero led Healthy Home with 18 points, five assists, five steals, and three rebounds.

Ferdinand Tiro posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Dexsel Caadan added 13 points and eight boards. Francis Dumadag chipped in with 10 points in Healthy Home’s balanced firepower.

Konstrukt’s Manuel Niere scored 17 points, and Roldan Bonjoc added 12, but their efforts fell short in a closely contested match featuring four lead changes and three ties.

Healthy Home asserted their dominance in the paint, outscoring Konstrukt 34-22, and controlled the offensive boards, converting second-chance opportunities into a 15-6 advantage.

Their do-or-die quarterfinals games is scheduled on Sunday, December 1, at the same venue.

