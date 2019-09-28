Why you should never give up

CEBU CITY, Philippines— They say the best things in life don’t come easy.

Well, that’s true. Rome was not built in a day. So is the successful person in you.

In this day and age, there are a lot of temptations that can easily persuade us to quit. But we choose not to because giving up is never an option— never.

Here are some tips to keep in mind when everything’s not falling into place:

Nothing is permanent— the only constant thing in life is change. So, if you are on the bad side of the court at this point in your life, keep moving. Nothing stays the same forever.

It’s not meant to be easy— have you ever tried climbing a mountain and feeling tired along the way? It’s the same with life. If you get there fast and easy you will never get to appreciate all the little things that happened in between, the little things that actually matter. Easy means you don’t get to work your butt off to make it work. Easy means lazy. So, if you are having it hard right now, breathe in and out. You are almost to the summit!

It’s all in your head— if you feel like every day is just like another day to get yelled at by your boss or get questioned by your parents about your life decisions, always remember that it is all about choosing and keeping the right mindset. Choose to see the clearer things in life. Never let negativity eat you alive. Always remember mind over matter.

You are stronger than you think you are— sometimes we underestimate ourselves. We let others define us by how they see us. Well, in fact, that should not be the case. You should always put in mind that you are not defined by that one mistake that you made. Bounce back! Never let others define who you are.

Many still believe in you— if you think no one is proud of you, think again. Your family and friends are beyond ecstatic just seeing you get up in the morning and continue to face life’s challenges. So, if you feel like you are about to give up, close your eyes and think of the people who always have your back.

The patience and the willingness to learn are the most fundamental traits that one should carry with him or her in the struggle to success.

Always remember that the things that are making us wary are the very things that will make us even stronger.

So, hang in there, because quitters never win and winners never quit. / dcb