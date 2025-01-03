Marcos reorganizes NSC, removes VP Sara as member

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued an executive order reorganizing the National Security Council (NSC) and removing VP Sara Duterte as a member.

Under Executive Order No. 81, signed last December 30 and released to the public on Friday, the NSC shall now be composed of the following:

President as Chairperson;

Senate President;

Speaker of the House of Representatives;

Senate President Pro-Tempore;

Three Deputy Speakers to be designated by the Speaker;

Majority Floor Leader of the Senate;

Majority Floor Leader of the House;

Minority Floor Leader of the Senate;

Minority Floor Leader of the House;

Chairperson, Senate Committee on Foreign Relations;

Chairperson, Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation;

Chairperson, Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs;

Chairperson, House Committee on Foreign Affairs;

Chairperson, House Committee on National Defense and Security;

Chairperson, House Committee on Public Order and Safety;

Executive Secretary;

National Security Adviser;

Secretary, Department of Foreign Affairs;

Secretary, Department of Justice;

Secretary, Department of National Defense;

Secretary, Department of the Interior and Local Government;

Secretary, Department of Labor and Employment;

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel;

Secretary, Presidential Communications Office;

Head, Presidential Legislative Liaison Office; and

Such other government officials and private citizens as the President may appoint or designate from time to time.

The order also removed past presidents of the Philippines as members of the NSC.

“The Director-General of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Chief of the Philippine National Police, and the Director of the National Bureau of Investigation shall attend the meetings of the Council as may be necessary to advise and assist in its deliberations,” the order read.

READ:

“The Governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may also be invited to participate in the NSC,” it added.

Meanwhile, the executive committee of the NSC shall now be composed of the following:

President as Chairperson;

Executive Secretary;

Senate President or his representative;

Speaker of the House of Representatives or his representative; e. National Security Adviser;

Secretary, Department of Foreign Affairs;

Secretary, Department of Justice;

Secretary, Department of National Defense;

Secretary, Department of the Interior and Local Government; and

Such other members or advisers as the President may designate from time to time.

According to EO 81, all orders, rules and regulations, and other issuances or parts that are inconsistent with the provisions of the new order are repealed or modified accordingly.

Reporters sought an explanation from the Palace regarding the council’s restructuring but have yet to receive a response including the removal of VP Sara..

Last November 25, Vice President Sara Duterte released a statement questioning why the NSC allegedly did not invite her to a meeting held the previous day.

“As a member of the National Security Council (EO 115 Dec 24, 1986), I do not recall receiving a single notice of meeting since 30 June 2022. I request the NSA to please send to me the notarized minutes of all meetings conducted by the Council from 30 June 2022, if any. I want to review what the council has accomplished so far, in terms of policies and recommendations for national security,” she said.

VP Sara Duterte also demanded a copy of the notice of the meeting, along with proof of service, a list of attendees, photos of the meeting, and the notarized minutes of the meeting.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP