250 sidewalk vendors in Cebu City off to Tabo sa Banay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The over 200 registered sidewalk vendors in Cebu City who were displaced from Colon Street and Osmeña Boulevard have been relocated to the Tabo sa Banay at F. Gonzales Street in Barangay Ermita on Saturday morning, September 28, 2019.

Racquel Arce, the head of the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team, said that 250 of 300 vendors displaced were relocated to the Tabo sa Banay, a popular marketplace of dry goods and clothing items, as directed by Mayor Edgardo Labella.

Arce said that F. Gonzales Street is a viable spot for the vendors because it is not open to public utility vehicles nor is it a busy street for vehicles.

For years, the city has used the street as a pay parking space and allowed at least 20 stalls, mainly eateries and fruit stands.

This time, the area will be home to the 250 vendors of various trades including streetfood, clock smiths, accessory cleaners, and sari-sari stores.

Arce said this relocation is still in line with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) order to local government units to clear their streets of sidewalk vendors and relocate them to a suitable vending place.

“We were directed nga irelocate sila aron di na gyud sila mobalik sa Osmeña Boulevard ug Colon,” said Arce.

(We were directed to relocate them so they will not return to Osmeña Boulevard and Colon Street.)

Arce said that the 250 relocated vendors chose to be in the Tabo sa Banay while the other vendors, at least 50, decided to be relocated to the Senior Citizens’ Park across the Cebu City Hall.

The relocation of vendors to the Senior Citizens’ Park will also be facilitated in the next few days.

Each stall only occupies a two-by-three-square-feet space so they can be lined up along the sidewalk without taking up most of the road space.

One of the relocated vendors, Rey Camargo, 55, who is a clock smith for seven years at Osmeña Boulevard, told CDN Digital that he was not okay with the relocation but he has to follow the order or else he will lose his only means of livelihood.

“Mo gamay gyud among customer dinhi kay tago siya nya nagtupad mi tanan,” said Camargo.

(I expect to lose customers because the place is hidden and we are too close to our competition.)

He hoped the mayor would eventually allow them to return to their original spots.

Arce said vendors occupying the sidewalks of Osmeña Boulevard and Colon Street were given until Sunday, September 29, 2019, to relocate to F. Gonzales or they will no longer be able to relocate.

“If naa pa sila ugma, di na ko mo offer og relocation. Clear na gyud na sila. (If they are still around by tomorrow, I will no longer offer relocation. They will be cleared),” said Arce.

She said the city’s streets will have to be completely cleared of sidewalk vendors by Monday, September 30, the deadline set by DILG./elb