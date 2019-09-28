Driver rams bus into Aloguinsan tennis court to avoid from falling into sea

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A bus carrying south Cebu commuters figured in a vehicular accident shortly before reaching its destination in Pinamungajan town.

But Police Staff Sergeant Marvin Hubahib of the Aloguinsan Police Station said that no one from among the around 30 passengers were harmed.

Hubahib said that bus driver Lito Abellana, 51, rammed his unit into the gates of the municipal tennis court after he lost control of the brakes while maneuvering a downhill road in Barangay Poblacion at around 1:20 p.m. today, September 28.

The policeman said that the bus could have fallen into sea if Abellana, a resident of Barangay Esperanza in Pinamungajan town, did not maneuver to the left towards the vicinity of the tennis court.

Hubahib said that the bus operated by JRK South Transport left the Cebu South Bus Terminal before noontime. It was headed for Pinamungajan town located around 68 kilomters away from Cebu City.

Abellana took the Carcar City access road on his way to their destination. But the bus figured in an accident when it reached the vicinity of Barangay Poblacion, Aloguinsan town or about eight kilometers away from its destination in the neighboring Pinamungajan town.

Hubahib said they already invited Abellana to the police station for questioning. / dcb