Cebu City Legal Office starts probe on KTV bar accused of hiring minors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Legal Office (CLO) has started its probe on a KTV bar accused of employing minors.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, CLO head, said that the KTV bar risks losing its business permit issued by City Hall if proven to have employed minors. Its management, he said, will also be facing several other complaints that the city government may file against them.

“In our exhaustive investigation, the City Legal Office has to gather additional evidence from the PNP to arrive at a comprehensive recommendation,” said Gelaon.

“Rest assured, truth and justice will prevail,” he added.

Read More: 27 women rescued, 3 pimps nabbed in a KTV bar raid

It took CLO more than a month before they were able to start their probe of the August 17 police operation because of the need to first send a notice to explain to the bar’s management.

As procedure, Gealon said that City Hall has also hear their side of the story.

However, the KTV bar’s management has not yet sent their reply to the city’s notice to explain as of this writing. Gealon said this was the reason why he decided to already proceed with their investigation.

Read More: Labella to issue cease and desist order against KTV bar if proven it hired minors

Gealon said that he already requested for a copy of the report on the August 17 raid which the Cebu City Police Office conducted on the KTV located along General Maxilon Avenue.

The operation led to the rescue of at least 27 women, which included 11 minors, and the arrest of three suspected pimps from what police referred to as a prostitution den operating in the city.

Gealon said they are looking for strong evidence to prove suspicions that the bar was hiring minors “as this involves the rights and interests of the children whom Mayor Edgardo Labella has vowed to uphold and protect.”

They would use this as basis in the cancellation of the establishment’s business permit that other charges that may be filed against them. /dcb