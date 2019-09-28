Police submit ‘Tangkag’s’ DNA samples for testing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police sent to the Regional Crime Laboratory on Friday afternoon, September 26, the DNA samples taken from the charred body said to be that of Cary “Tangkag” Llaguno.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Jeffrey Larobis said that the outcome of the DNA test will help them determine if there was a need to call for a manhunt operation against Llaguno, the younger brother of slain drug lord Crisostomo “Tata Negro” Llaguno.

“Naay mga pagduda nga dili kuno to si Cary Llaguno ang na sunog,” said Laboris.

(There are suspicions that the charred body do not belong to Llaguno.)

The DNA testing was also in compliance with the order of Police Brigadier Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), to verify reports of Llaguno’s death.

If the DNA test results would show otherwise, Laborbis said that they will immediately call for a manhunt operation against the drug suspect.

Larobis said they do not discount the possibility that Llaguno’s killing was staged because “naa naman gud to sya sa watchlist sa atoa presidente (his name appears on the president’s watchlist).”

But if proven that the charred body belonged to Llaguno, Larobis said that they will now focus on the gathering of evidence that will identify and locate the whereabouts of his killers.

As of this writing, Larobis said they remain clueless on the identity of Llaguno’s alleged killers and the motive in his murder. He said that they are now looking into different angles including his alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade.

Sonny Loredo, Llaguno’s father-in-law, claimed that around 20 armed men barged into their residence in Sitio Pili in the mountain barangay of Malubog in Cebu City, Wednesday dawn, to kill Llaguno. The suspects also left this body inside their burning house. / dcb