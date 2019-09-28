USPF Panthers wins in OT against USJ-R Jaguars

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Southern Philippines (USPF) Panthers prevailed over the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 78-69, in overtime, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Sameen Swint once again top-scored for the Panthers with 27 points including the two treys that gave them an 8-point lead inside the 5-minute extension.

The USPF improved their win-loss record to 3-2 in the College division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.

USJ-R further drops with a 1-4 card.