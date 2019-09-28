PresyoMerkado: Sweet potatoes and weight loss

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Let’s make this Sunday a healthy one!

Try having boiled sweet potatoes (locally known as kamote) for breakfast or snacks. This root crop is best for weight loss.

Did you know that these are rich in nutrients that can help you stay healthy while you try to shed off some unwanted fats?

Sweet potatoes are low-glycaemic. Intake do not cause an instant spike in our blood sugar levels thus helping us maintain our desired weight level. It is also high in water content making it perfect for weight loss.

If you’re ever around Barangay Kasambagan, just outside the Cebu Business Park, you can score some piping hot boiled kamote early in the morning for only 5 pesos and 10 pesos each, depending on the size.