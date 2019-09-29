Duterte, Putin hold bilateral talks in Sochi

MANILA, Philippines — Practical cooperation agreements, trade, business, geo-politics and a cultural show are on President Duterte’s plate in his six-day official visit to Russia next week.

His visit on Oct. 1 to 6 to Russia’s capital Moscow and the easternmost city of Sochi will pick up from his first trip to Russia in May 2017 that was cut short by the Marawi siege.

The highlight of the trip will be the President’s bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, their fourth bilateral meeting since November 2016 but the first in Russian soil.

The two leaders will witness the signing of agreements on cooperation on health, culture and basic research, said Foreign Assistant Secretary on European affairs Amelita Aquino at a briefing in Malacañang on Friday.

Speech at annual forum

Agreements on defense deals and workers’ protection are not yet on the signing table, although Aquino said negotiations were ongoing for other agreements.

While in Sochi, the President will be one of a handful of world leaders who will speak before a prominent Russian think tank’s annual forum.

He will speak at the Oct. 3 plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on the topic, “The World Order Seen from the East” before Russian officials, policymakers, international experts, academicians and journalists.

Presidential protocol chief and presidential assistant on foreign affairs Robert Borje said that the President’s second visit seeks “practical areas of cooperation” to follow up the agreements signed in 2017 even in the President’s absence.

In Moscow, the President will address the Philippines-Russia Business Forum to promote increased trade and investment flows. The forum will also serve as a venue for networking between Russian and Filipino businessmen.

Meet Filipinos

On Oct. 5, the President will finally speak before the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Russia’s top school for diplomats, which he was supposed to do in 2017.

He will also meet with the 6,700-strong Filipino community in Russia.

He will also watch a special cultural performance by the renowned Madrigal Singers and the Bayanihan Dance Group and give interviews to the Russian media.