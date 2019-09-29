CCPO to help CLO with probe on KTV bar raided for alleged prostitution, employing minors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is ready to cooperate with the Cebu City Legal Office (CLO) in its probe on a KTV bar that was raided for allegedly engaging in prostitution and for employing minors.

Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, told CDN Digital on Sunday, September 29, 2019, that they do not have any problem with providing the city council the documents it needs for the investigation that the councilors have started on the establishment involved in the police operation last August 17, 2019.

In this operation, 27 women, including 11 minors, were rescued after police raided the bar that allegedly doubled as a prostitution den on General Maxilom Avenue, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

A month and 10 days later, the CLO finally sent a letter to Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) asking for the copies of the documents on the August 17 operation.

“If they need our help, it would be our pleasure,” said Vinluan.

Vinluan said they will be coordinating with the CLO regarding this matter.

Police Lieutenant Erlinda Mayam, head of WCPD CCPO, received the letter and has endorsed it to Vinluan.

According to Lawyer Rey Gealon, CLO head, the KTV bar was given a notice to explain about the incident. However, the establishment failed to give their response until the CLO decided to pursue its investigation.

The rescued victims are still in the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Home for Girls and Women in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, while the 16-year-old boy who took part with the alleged pimping of the women was declared a child in conflict with the law (CICL) and is now placed at the Operation Second Chance Center on Kalunasan Street, Sitio Pagtambayayong, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City./elb