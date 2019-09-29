LTFRB-7 buses to ‘rescue’ stranded passengers 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least five buses will be ready for deployment to the streets of Metro Cebu to “rescue” commuters who may be stranded due to the nationwide transport strike on Monday, September 30.

On top of this, Talisay City traffic czar Jonathan Tumulak said the barangays in the city have been urged to deploy their buses to aid their constituents who may have difficulty in getting a ride.

“Nanawagan lang si mayor sa mga barangay sa Talisay nga adunay mga bus nga motabang pag hakot sa mga pasahero kung ma-stranded. Pero ang LTFRB mipahibawo nga adunay 5 ka mga bus mag standby for hakot,” Tumulak told CDN Digital.

(The mayor has called the chiefs of the barangays to deploy their buses to help those who are stranded. The LTFRB has confirmed that five buses are on standby to offer a ride to those who will be stranded.)

Tumulak said they will monitor the presence of public utility vehicles (PUVs) on the streets so they can assess if there is a need for them to deploy the buses.

Earlier, the Cebu City government bared that they will also provide free bus rides to residents who may be left stranded.

Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) Cebu Chapter chairman Greg Perez said they expected around 200 PUV drivers to join their protest.

The protesters will convene near a mall in the North Reclamation Area at 8 a.m. and march to the regional office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7).

Perez said they will continue to call against the government’s jeepney modernization program that proposes to phase out aging jeepneys. /elb