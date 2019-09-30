Sinas admits presence of ‘ninja cops’ in Central Visayas

Dumaguete City, Philippines—Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, the director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), admitted that there are police officers in Central Visayas who are “ninja cops.”

Sinas said that based on intelligence report, the existence of “ninja cops” in the country cannot be denied, including in Central Visayas, where he said there were around 20 in the force.

“Ang ninja police existing gyud na bisan asa. Insakto tong kang Chief PNP (Police General Oscar Albayalde), dili na conspiracy. Pa isa-isa na,” Sinas said.

(Ninja police are existing everywhere. The chief PNP is right, it’s not a conspiracy. It’s an individual act)

“Ninja cops” are police officers who are involved in the recycling of seized illegal drugs during drug operations.

Sinas, however, said there is no evidence yet to prove if there are officials who are involved in the recycling of drugs. But he vowed to investigate the matter further.

“Mao bitaw na amo gimonitor” said Sinas. (That’s what we’re monitoring.)

Although he admitted to the presence of “ninja cops,” the PRO-7 director said their number has decreased in Region 7 since some of them have either been terminated from service, killed due to internal conflicts within their respective groups and during buy busts, or are on AWOL (absence without official leave).

Sinas said that if there are cops who are involved in illegal drugs, they will be subjected to buy bust operation such as what happened to one member of Station 10 of the Cebu City Police Office, who was nabbed by members of Station 7. Sinas also said that one ninja cop who went AWOL and got involved in selling illegal drugs was killed in a buy bust operation.

“Ako, personally, pag mahibaw-an nakung pulis, priority gud namo na. Para kadtong ubang pulis nato dili matakdan na. So that they will know crime does not pay,” Sinas said.

(Personally, if I find out that a police is involved in illegal drugs, we prioritize in catching them. So that other police officers won’t get tempted.)

Meanwhile, Sinas said he was happy with the way the PRO-7 is performing with regards to its fight against crime, illegal drugs, wanted persons, loose firearms, and rebels.

“I think our police here are matured and empowered to do our jobs”.

The PRO-7 director is urging local government units to cooperate with the police so they could continue with their mission. /bmjo