Capitol to be ‘job order-free’ starting October 1

BANTAYAN, Cebu — Capitol is “job order (JO)-free” starting Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

This as the 359 clerical and 443 medical personnel outsourced by the Capitol from Manila-based LBP Services Corporation will begin their work on Tuesday.

Bernard Calderon, vice chair of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) and the head of the General Services Office, said the JO employees who were renewed last June 30 could be among those who will be employed by the LBP for the Capitol.

Calderon explained that when the over 1,000 job order and casual employees were renewed when Governor Gwendolyn Garcia assumed office last June 30, they were only handed with a 2-month service contract which expired on August 31.

However, their services were extended for one month for the month of September when the BAC was still working on the process to shift to outsourcing of employees.

LBP can absorb the existing JOs and deploy them in the Capitol offices based on the recommendation of their respective department heads, said Calderon.

Representatives from LBP are expected to conduct an orientation on the JO employees when they have absorbed and continue their work tomorrow.

Calderon said it is up for the job order employees if they agree to be absorbed by the LBP.

Dr. Christina Gianggo, head of the Provincial Health Office, said it will be more beneficial for the four provincial and 12 district hospitals since they can ensure that there are enough personnel in the hospitals everyday.

“Mas maayo man gud na kay kung naay doctor nga wala, mas dali mapulihan. Kung dunay mo-leave, di na magkapuliki og pangita og ipuli,” she said.

(It’s better that way so that if there is a doctor who isn’t around, he can be replaced immediately. If someone goes on leave, we won’t have a tough time looking for someone to take over.)

The Capitol BAC awarded LBP the P176.66 million contract for the 443 medical personnel and the P82.97 million contract for the 359 clerical employees last September 10.

Last September 23, the Provincial Board authorized Garcia to sign the one-year contracts with LBP.

The two contracts were signed on September 26. /bmjo