Here’s a video that proves musicians do have creative minds

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Musicians indeed have creative minds.

Arman Tayom, 27, a musician from Sulat, Eastern Samar, proved this when he showed what he can do with an old deteriorating, but still working, electric fan.

What did he do? Watch it here:

Tayom, solo guitarist who has gigs around Eastern Samar, told CDN Digital through Facebook messenger that the fan was already broken since last month. But instead of just setting it aside, he thought of coming up with something that can make the fan useful again.

It was on the evening of September 18 when he decided to make the feel-good video, which he then uploaded on the same day.

“I felt really shocked and happy with how the video turned out. It was just a simple Top of the World collab with my ‘new’ band member,” he said.

The video turned out to be a hit, as it has already been viewed 1,500,000 times and shared 47,000 times.

Who ever thought a simple video of a busted fan can go viral?

Netizens were quick to praise the creativity of Tayom.

One Wilmer San Joaquin Greso Jr., commented “ganda ng beat hahaha”, (It has a really good beat to it.) while, Charvin Dapar Tare said, “ jamming kaayo ng fan mo hahah.” (The fan is really good in jamming.) /bmjo