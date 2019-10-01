Get to know the coffee picks of Cebuanos

CEBU CITY, Philippines— October 1 is a date to remember for all coffee lovers around the world because it is International Coffee Day!

Here in Cebu, coffee enthusiasts are already growing in numbers.

Gio Visitacion, one of the owners of The Good Cup Coffee, explained why Cebuano coffee lovers are growing in numbers.

“Cebu is a home for a lot of exciting and amazing coffee brands like Bo’s Coffee and new upcoming cafés. We see that there is a huge growth for shops that are opening and serving good quality coffees and this movement is helping on elevating the standards and the quality of coffee that the Cebuanos are drinking. We are happy to see that there is a huge increase for Cebuanos ordering filter coffees that each has unique flavors and there is also a growth in people brewing their coffee at home,” says Gio.

So how do Cebuanos like their coffee?

Visitacion shared with CDN Digital the top five picks of Cebuanos when it comes to good coffee.

Bottled Cold White Brew— This is one of the staple coffee for the people on the go. The cold white brew is one of the hits here in Cebu because of how balanced the coffee and sweetness is together. Bottled Cold Black Brew— If you opt for something more bitter but still got that right kick of sweetness to it, this is the perfect coffee for you. Cebuanos would like something to kick start their day. Iced latte— If you want something that’s a little stronger than the first two mentioned above, this is the perfect coffee for you. Cebuanos are very hardworking and would want to have that burning desire to function the entire day. This drink with cold milk and a shot of espresso should do. Flat White— This kind of coffee has the perfect combination of flavor and the taste of coffee but still has the sweet taste of dairy to it. Filter coffee— If you want it fresh, this is for you. This is a sure hit for those who would love to refill their coffee cups frequently.

These are just some of the best types of coffee Cebuanos enjoy to sip on, according to Visitacion.

So what’s your favorite?