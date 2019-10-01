Unidentified man ran over by a 10-wheeler truck passes away

Cebu City, Philippines—The man who injured himself while latching himself to the rear wheel of a moving ten-wheeler garbage truck succumbed to severe injuries to his body.

Police Major Joemar Pomarejos told reporters that the man, whose identity they have yet to determine, died at dawn on Monday, October 1, 2019.

Pomarejos said that the injuries sustained by the man in his lower extremities, specifically his pelvic bone, caused his death, as per the statement of the attending physician.

No relative has visited the victim yet to confirm the identity of the victim, who was ran over along M.J. Cuenco Avenue corner T.Padilla Street in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City on Monday morning, September 30, 2019.

A case of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide will be filed against the garbage truck driver, identified as Rogelio Roca.

Based on initial investigation, Roca was waiting for the go signal in an intersection when a man suddenly appeared on the right side of the truck.

Police said one of the four garbage collectors on board the truck warned the man to stay out of the truck’s way as it was dangerous.

When the the traffic light turned green, Roco started to maneuver the truck forward but the man tried to jump in front of the truck.

Roco of Barangay Das Uno, Toledo City, swerved to the left to avoid running over the man, but according to witnesses, the man, instead of moving away from the truck to avoid getting ran over, grabbed the rear tire of the truck and latched on to it.

When Roco managed to stop the truck a few meters away and checked on the man, he found him bloodied and unconscious as part of the rear tire of the truck had run over a part of his body. /bmjo