UV eyes strong finish in first round of eliminations

Games on Tuesday

Cebu Coliseum

5:15 p.m. USPF vs DBTC (High School)

6:45 p.m. USPF vs UV (College)

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A win to build momentum for the second round.

This is the plan of the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers as they face the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in their last game in the first round of eliminations.

“Since this is our last game for the first round, we will do our very best to win tomorrow’s (today) game, para naa me added strength and momentum going into the second round,” said UV Green Lancers head coach Gary Cortes.

The 13-time defending champion is coming off a morale-boosting win over the Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras, 71-66, last September 26, 2019.

Not only did UV avenge losing this year’s Partner’s Cup title to the Cobras, but it also dealt the Cobras with their first loss in the season and took over the top spot with a 4-1 win-loss record.

According to Cortes, he was satisfied with how the team played against the Cobras.

“With the team’s performance, I am fully satisfied despite some lapses. A win is a win,” said Cortes.

UV will certainly pose quite a challenge for the USPF Panthers as the Green Lancers are also on a three-game streak.

However, the USPF will be no pushover as the Panthers will also be chasing their third straight win.

After losing to the Cobras, 86-66, last September 14, they came back stronger, dealing the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats with their fourth straight loss, 79-66, last September 22.

They will also be coming off a morale-boosting win over last season’s runner-up, the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 78-69, last September 28.

USPF also has a prolific foreign student-athlete in Sameen Swint, who has averaged 28 points in the three wins of the Panthers.

However, Cortes is not fazed.

“He is the same with some of the imports. And, we want to play defense against all of them,” said Cortes.

Prior to the collegiate match, the younger Baby Panthers will try to get back into the win column when they face Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves in the High School division. /bmjo