Man shot dead in Mandaue City was former Pagsabungan councilor

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The man who was shot dead while driving his motorcycle at the corner of H. Abella and Socorro Streets in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City earlier today, October 1, was a former councilor of Barangay Pagsabungan.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Garry Velasquez, desk officer of the Canduman Police Station, said that Jerome Suson Flores, 39, was supposed to send his 15-year-old daughter to school when shot by a still unidentified gunman.

Flores and his daughter were on board his grey Yamaha NMax and were travelling to the southern part of Mandaue City when a motorcycle tandem came from behind them. The backrider pulled a still undetermined caliber firearm and shot Flores hitting him on the body.

The suspects headed south after the shooting incident, Velasquez said.

Flores no longer made it to the hospital alive.

Mandaue City police are yet to identify the motorcycle tandem and the motive behind the killing. / dcb