CPBL: Journey to Recovery logs fifth straight victory

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Brian Gomez had a double-double performance as he towed Journey to Recovery to its fifth straight win in the ongoing Cebu Premier Basketball League (CPBL) ARQ Builders Cup held over the weekend, September 28-29, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay San Nicolas.

Gomez scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds in Journey to Recovery’s 97-73 lambasting of OCCCI. Gomez also had five assist.

As the Journey to Recovery keeps its win-loss record clean at 5-0, OCCI incurred its second loss in the tournament.

Three other teams also kept their record immaculate after winning their games against separate opponents.

Amcod Marketing outsmarted Sto. Domingo Associates (SDA), 87-81, for its fifth win.

James Fuentes led Amcod as he finished with 14 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Just like OCCCI, SDA also absorbed its second defeat in the tournament.

Former University of Cebu stalwart Janjan Auditor led the Hard Court Kings to its fifth straight win at the expense of Vipers, 64-51.

Auditor finished with 14 points, pulled down seven boards and had three assists.

OMBRA barely managed to keep its card clean as it squeaked past FREESIA, 79-78.

Clark Ruedas was instrumental in OMBRA’s fifth win in as many games as he finished with 19 points.

He also dished five rebounds in helping OMBRA hand FREESIA its second loss in the tournament.

Picnic Rhinos, on the other hand, finally posted their first win after four games.

They, however, did not have to sweat much for it as the Rogue Knights forfeited in their game, handing them their first victory on a silver platter. The Rogue Knights tasted their third loss in the tournament.

Meanwhile, emerging as the three-point shootout king in the tournament was James Cabilino. The contest was held in between two games last Saturday, September 28. /bmjo