USPF Baby Panthers ends DBTC Greywolves streak

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers survived a last quarter rally by the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 80-78, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Baby Panthers ended the two-game streak of the Greywolves to improve their win-loss record to 4-2 in the High School division of the ongoing 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Jack Pepito Suello led the Baby Panthers with 17 points.