USPF Baby Panthers end DBTC Greywolves’ streak
CEBU CITY, Philippines –The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers survived a last quarter rally by the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves and emerged victorious, 80-78, in a high school game in the 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.
The Baby Panthers ended the two-game streak of the Greywolves to improve their win-loss record to 4-2.
Jack Pepito Suello led the Baby Panthers with 17 points.
WATCH: Interview with USPF Baby Panthers’ Jack Suello who top-scored with 17 in their game against DBTC Greywolves, 80-78, in the High School division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.
