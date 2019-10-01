Cops say two minors gunned down in Lapu-Lapu were allegedly involved in robbery cases

Mandaue City, Cebu—Police say that the two minors who were gunned down in Barangay Babag 1, Lapu-Lapu City Monday evening, September 30, 2019, were reportedly involved in some robbery cases.

The two, aged 17 and 16, were shot dead in a tricycle in front of a convenience store in Purok Bombshell, Barangay Babag 1, past 9 p.m. of Monday.

Police Major Juan Capacio, chief of the Marigondon Police Station, said that based on their intelligence report gathered by members of their station, one of the victims was responsible for some robbery cases in their area, although no case has been filed against him because complainants wouldn’t pursue one.

Capacio added that there was not much information about the other victim but he believes that he might have been also involved with his friend’s illegal activities.

Meanwhile, case investigator Police Master Sargeant Dan Gacoscosim of the Hoops Dome Police Station, is still working to determine the motive of the incident and the identities of the persons behind the shooting.

Police are also working to enhance a footage of a closed circuit television taken from an establishment located near the crime scene which could hopefully help with their investigation. /bmjo