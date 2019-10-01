Lemon grape punch is perfect for the hot days

Cebu City, Philippines—The days are hot in the first week of October and one great way to cool down is to have a glass of cold lemon grape punch.

It’s hitting two birds with one stone as this combo is also a healthy drink.

Lemons and grapes contain Vitamin C that would help boost the immune system to battle any illness the extreme heat of the day would bring.

These two fruits are also good lymphatic cleansers and help reduce risks of lymphomas and even cancer.

Simply blend a cup of seedless grapes with sugar, salt, and 1/4 cup water to make a puree then add a few squeezes of lemon before serving in with ice.

This classy way to cool down need not be expensive as the Carbon Market, the largest public market in Cebu, sell lemons and grapes at an affordable price.

These are the prices this Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019:

Lemon – P20 per piece or 3 pieces for P50

Seedless grapes – P200 per kilo

So head on to Carbon and grab yourselves some lemon and grapes for that perfect cool-down drink. /bmjo