FLI given 13-day extension to demolish mall’s columns that encroached on sidewalk

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Filinvest Land Incorporated (FLI), the developer of a mall at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City, has asked the City Legal Office for an extension for the demolition of eight of the mall’s structural columns that have encroached into the sidewalk.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, the city legal officer, told CDN Digital that Archie Igot, the Assistant Vice President of FLI, has asked and was granted a 13-day extension of the 60-day deadline for the demolition of the eight columns that was originally scheduled on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, the end of the 60 days.

This would mean the deadline will be moved to October 15, 2019.

“We are currently at 78% completed considering all safety measure we need to consider also. The letter shows progress photos and a request to extend the 60 day notice to demolish which is today Oct 2 to Oct 15 or plus 13 days,” said Igot in his message to Gealon.

Prior to the grant of extension, Gealon has warned Filinvest that their 60-day deadline was ending and they will have to finish their demolition or else the city will “not hesitate to apply the full force of the law.”

“The CLO (City Legal Office) has to ensure compliance of Filinvest’s commitment to abide by the provisions of the National Building Code, particularly the removal of the 8 columns encroaching upon the sidewalk by the along SRP coastal road. The 60 day period is set to expire next week, but no progress report of their compliance has been given,” said Gealon in a text message to CDN Digital.

Gealon said that if FLI would still fail to provide a progress report by the end of October 15, the city will file charges against the establishment for violating the country’s National Building Code and encroachment policies.

The city asked FLI early in July 2019 to follow the eight-meter easement on sidewalks, as at eight of the posts of the mall were already encroaching into the sidewalk.

FLI offered to demolish the structures themselves in compliance with the city’s order.

Gealon said the city understood the need for a study in case the demolition of the posts could gravely affect the structure of the building and might jeopardise the safety of the mall’s future occupants./elb