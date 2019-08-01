Cebu City on FLI’s request for 100-day extension: It’s too long

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Cebu City Legal Office has declined the request of the Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), the developers of a mall in the South Road Properties (SRP), for an extension in their compliance to the city’s mandate to demolish some of its structural posts intruding the sidewalk.

The FLI wrote to the City Legal Office, requesting for a 100-day extension for them to demolish the posts as they need to study the structural impact of the posts, whether its demolition won’t weaken the overall structure of its building.

However, Lawyer Rey Gealon, the City Legal Officer, said that the city can only grant a 60-day period extension for FLI to comply with the anti-encroaching law because the poles have become “a continuing sore to the eye of passersby.”

“The violation of the 8-meter setback required under the National Building Code is so blatant that it is a continuing sore to the eye of passersby. We further require them to submit progressive reports every 15 days henceforth to apprise us of their immediate compliance,” Gealon said in a text message to reporters.

The city asked FLI early in July to follow the 8-meter easement on sidewalks as at least seven of the posts of the mall was already encroaching the sidewalk.

FLI offered to demolish the structures themselves in compliance with the city’s mandate.

Gealon said the city understands the need for a study in case the demolition of the posts may gravely affect the structure of the building and may jeopardise the safety of the occupants in the future.

However, a 100-day extension may be too long for the leeway the city has already given, and the city will need assurance that the task is being complied with.

For this reason, the city will have to ask for a progress report every 15-days to assure that the posts will be taken out properly by the mall.

If FLI fails to do so, the city will be the one to demolish the encroaching posts.

FLI has yet to give a statement on the decision of the city to deny their request for a 100-day extension. /bmjo