DSWD ‘Listahan’ of ‘who and where the poor are’ targets 1 million households in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Starting this month, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) will be conducting the Listahanan third round (L3) of household assessment.

Listahanan-7 head Hilton John Edrial said at least a million households in Central Visayas (Region 7) are expected to be assessed by teams of DSWD staffs from Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

Listahanan, or the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction (NHTS-PR), is an information management system of the DSWD that identifies who and where the poor are.

The data generated will be shared to government or private institutions as basis for social protection programs beneficiaries.

Under Executive Order 867, the data needs to be updated every four years.

Aside from this, more than 200,000 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries will also be reassessed.

DSWD-7 has earlier hired 1,484 enumerators, 277 area supervisors and 50 area coordinators across the region, all of whom went through a week-long intensive training to capacitate them with the knowledge and skills needed to do the house-to-house assessment well, Edrial said on Wednesday, October 2.

Series of orientations with the Local Government Units (LGUs) and DSWD’s City and Municipal Action Team (CMAT) leaders were also held in the provinces to inform them of the L3 activities and to encourage them to support the assessment.

He also urged the field staff to prepare themselves for doing the household assessment which entails a lot of challenges.

Moreover, Edrial said that they must ensure that correct information are gathered because it has a significant impact in coming up with quality Listahanan data. /elb