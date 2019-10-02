PADS Half Marathon to push through in November

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Accessible Disability Services (PADS) Half Marathon will finally push through on November 10, 2019 with the start and finish to be situated at the SM City Cebu.

This fund raising event for the benefit of the building of the PADS Adaptive Sports and Recreational Rehabilitation Center was originally slated for July.

Arnold Balais, the team captain of the PADS Dragonboat Racing Team, said the event was rescheduled because it was slated too close to their trip in August to Pattaya, Thailand where they competed for the first time in the International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) World Championships.

Also, only a few people signed up for it, added Balais.

With the 21-kilometer road race on again, PADS announced on its FaceBook page the opening of its online registration. Those interested can also register personally at the Cebu City Sports Center or at the SM City Cebu.

This will be a unique road race in the sense that People With Disabilities (PWDs) are also welcome to compete.

Aside from the 21k category for abled runners, there is also a 21k deaf category. Registration is pegged at P750 for both categories.

The 12k and 6k categories will only be for abled runners though. Those wanting to run in the 12k will get to pay P650 and P450 for the 6k.

There’s also the 3k category for the deaf, and another 3k for the crutch category with the registration fee pegged at P350.

Also in the race is the 1k wheelchair category and the 1k blind-tandem category, with a P350 fee for each category.

For more information, those interested can send a private message through the PADS FB page./elb