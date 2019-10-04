Car dealer gets notice to explain from LTO-7 over complaint of client on delayed release of registration

CEBU CITY—The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Central Visayas sent a notice to explain to a car dealer over a client’s complaint that the registration of the vehicle he bought was not processed because the dealer refused to give money to the agency.

LTO-7 regional director Victor Caindec issued the notice, directing the car dealer for a written explanation within 24 hours from receipt of the order.

Caindec first mentioned the complaint during the LTO-7 public consultation on the draft memorandum circular for the regulation of driving school operations held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at their office along N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

In his complaint sent through a text message, the client said he purchased the unit last April 2019. The dealer allegedly informed the owner that the certificate of registration (CR) would be released 30 days after the vehicle delivery.

According to the notice to explain delivered Thursday, the owner was told that the “LTO Regional Office 7 only processes papers for those who give pandangog or padulas (extra sums of money).

Since the dealer would not give money, “all its papers are made last priority, the reason why my CR is not yet available despite the lapse of months, more or less,” the owner disclosed.

“Please be mindful that remarks of such nature not only bring this office into public contempt and ridicule, but likewise tend to degrade and erode the transacting public’s confidence that should be accorded it,” noted Caindec.

He added that LTO-7 “will be constrained to institute appropriate actions for the cancellation” of the dealer’s certificate of accreditation if the latter fail to submit an explanation on time.

On Thursday, Caindec reiterated that there were no longer backlogs in the issuance of certificates of registration. He explained that LTO personnel even do overtime work to ensure the speedy release of registration papers. /bmjo