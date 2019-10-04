P2M worth of shabu recovered from jobless man in Mandaue

Mandaue City, Cebu—A 23-year-old jobless man was nabbed by police with more than P2 million worth of suspected shabu in a drug operation past 6 p.m. on Friday evening October 4, 2019, in Barangay Tingub, Mandaue City.

The person was identified by police as Rommel Llatona, who is from Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City.

The arresting team recovered six plastic packs containing white crystalline powder believed to be shabu, each weighing 50 grams, for a total of 300 grams.

Based on the Dangerous Drug Board value, the 300 grams is estimated to be worth P2,040,000 at P6,800 per gram.

The operation was conducted by the elements of the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of Mandaue City Police Office led by Police Major Regino Maramag.

Llatona is currently detained at the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) holding cell pending the filing of appropriate charges against him. /bmjo