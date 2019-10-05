Taiheiyo, SEDC support 83 San Fernando scholars

SAN FERNANDO, Cebu – Taiheiyo Cement Philippines, Inc. (TCPI) and Solid Earth Development Corp. (SEDC) are supporting the education of 83 scholars in high school and college.

Officials from the two firms also honored the second batch of 11 students who graduated last summer in senior high school and one in college.

Both firms shoulder the tuition, basic educational expenses and daily schooling needs of each of the 83 scholars

TCPI also hired lone college graduate, Ma. Ronie Redoble, who completed BS Management Accounting at University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), as cost accounting staff, the 14th to earn the privilege since 2014.

The company welcomed three new college scholars, two of them among the graduated senior high scholars, and 13 new high school scholars representing host barangays in San Fernando in a ceremony held recently.

Mayor Lakambini Reluya joined TCPI president and CEO Kazuhiko Ichizawa and SEDC president Dennis Tenefrancia in handing the scholarship certificates and awards to honors at San Fernando Sports Complex.

Reluya advised the scholars “to live a life of purpose” driven by what they are passionate with in a way that “your actions drive with your thoughts.” She said that they should not also forget to make their individual contributions “to rebuild San Fernando.”

Gladize Embolode, who is now in Grade 12 at Notre Dame Academy, said that the scholarship grant from TCPI made it easier for her and the other scholars to maneuver through life’s hurdles.

“We did not have to worry if our parents could pay our monthly tuition and other school fees on time. (We only had) to study hard,” she said as she thanked TCPI and SEDC for their support in behalf of the high school scholars. / dcb