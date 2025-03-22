Boljoon celebrates return of four long-lost pulpit panels

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After several decades, the people of Boljoon town in southern Cebu have finally witnessed the return of the church’s stolen pulpit panels to its rightful home.

Four of the pulpit panels, which went missing in 1981, have made its way back to the Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima in Boljoon.

The historical moment of the official turnover and unveiling ceremony, marking a glorious victory for the town residents, was held on Friday, March 21.

A turnover agreement was signed by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, National Museum of the Philippines Director-General Jeremy Barns, and several other officials.

The agreement reaffirms that the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Cebu is the rightful owner of the panels.

READ: Historic reunion: Boljoon’s long-lost pulpit panels finally return home

Prior to the long-awaited unveiling ceremony, Palma presided over a solemn pontifical mass in celebration of the return of the long-lost cultural icons.

In front of government officials and civilians, the archbishop delivered his homily from the pulpit adorned with the newly installed panels.

“Nganong importante kining pulpit nga nia karon ang pari magsermon dinhi? Because the Word of God becomes alive when preached and when reflected upon, pamalandong sa atong kinabuhi,” stated Palma.

(Why is this pulpit important, where the priest delivers his sermon? Because the Word of God becomes alive when it is preached and reflected upon in our lives.)

As of this writing, five of the 19th-century carved wooden panels are on display at the parish church, while one piece remains missing.

Garcia, in her speech, acknowledged the long and complicated process of retrieving the artifacts that were once displayed at the National Museum of the Philippines.

She emphasized that the panels’ return to the town’s church is crucial, as they are part of the heritage of Boljoon and its people.

However, the saga of retrieving the stolen Boljoon panels is not yet over.

Garcia reiterated her plea to whoever possesses the last missing panel to return the sacred item to the church as soon as possible.

“I once again direct my plea, my prayer, that whoever is in possession of that sixth panel, please return this panel to its rightful owner – the Archdiocese of Cebu. Please return it to the people of Boljoon. Give it back to the heritage of the Cebuanos,” she said. /clorenciana

READ: Gwen appeals to one who has 6th missing Boljoon church panel

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP