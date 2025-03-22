Jane Yap to focus on projects, programs as local campaign starts

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With the official start of the local campaign on March 28, Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap said that she and the rest of her team will focus on planned projects and programs for their city.

Yap said they will do away with making lengthy speeches and engaging in political attacks.

“On March 28, we will officially start the local elections. I’d like to assure our Tagbilaranons present here tonight that under the Yap-Jala administration, ang atong pagpresentar sa atong kaugalingon (our campaign) will be focused on projects and programs para sa tanang (for all) Tagbilaranon,” Yap mentioned as part of her speech during the official launch of the Sauglog Tagbilaran Festival 2025 on March 16.

READ: Celebrating 460 years of friendship: Tagbilaran welcomes the world as Saulog 2025 unfolds

“Walay daghang storya. Walay daghang pagbiay-biay ug walay pangdaut. Kun dili plataporma de gobyerno ang sentro sa Yap-Jala administration,” she added.

(There will be no lengthy speeches. We will not be making fun of others and there will be no political attacks. Instead, the Yap-Jala administration will focus on our platform of governance.)

READ: Saulog Festival to boost tourism recovery in Tagbilaran City, rest of Bohol – Mayor Yap

Yap of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) is seeking reelection in May together with Vice Mayor Adam Jala of the Nationalist Party (NP).

She will face Councilor Malvin Misael “Atoy” Torralba of the People’s Reform Party (PRP), who was the city’s number 1 councilor in the 2022 elections. Torralba is also part of the Abante Tagbilaran slate of Governor Erico Aris Aumentado.

READ: SM City Tagbilaran: Bohol’s first SM mall breaks ground

Digitalization

As part of her speech during the Saulog Tagbilaran Festival launch, Yap showed a video presentation highlighting the city’s digital initiatives.

Moreover, she expressed her gratitude to the “Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) for choosing Tagbilaran City as one of the 25 Digital Cities for 2025.”

READ: Tagbilaran underdogs beat Cesafi’s top squads for CVIRAA gold

“Together, let us witness how technology is transforming Tagbilaran into a modern, innovative, and inclusive hub of progress, business and investment,” she added.

Yap said that their digitalization initiatives started in 2018, when they welcomed the city’s first Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company.

Since then, the city’s BPO industry started its massive growth as it currently employs around 6, 000 workers.

In addition, she also mentioned of the digital innovations that they started at City Hall, including the introduction of online business transactions.

Soon, Yap said that her administration will also pursue the establishment of a one-stop shop that will accommodate businesses, including the construction of an office for their building official.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP