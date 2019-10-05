10-year-old boy found dead inside a fireman’s car in Balamban town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 10-year-old boy was found dead inside a car owned by a fireman that was parked in front of the fire station in Barangay Santa Cruz, Balamban, Cebu.

The police said the boy, a resident of Sitio Mangga 1, Barangay Canbuhawe of Balamban town in southwestern Cebu, was found unresponsive inside the car at around 2 p.m. today, Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Police Major Christian Torres, the Balamban police chief, told CDN Digital in phone interview that the vehicle belonged to Fire Officer 1 Paul Romero of the Balamban Fire station.

Romero has been on duty at the fire station since midnight of October 4 and only found the boy when he opened his car when he went off duty at 2 p.m. and was about to head home, according to Torres.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) team are still in the area as of this writing to examine the body, said Torres./elb