10-year-old boy found dead inside a fireman’s car in Balamban town

By: Paul Lauro and Alven Marie A. Timtim October 05,2019 - 07:11 PM

The car owned by a fireman in Balamban, Cebu where the body of a 10-year-old boy was found past 2 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2019. | CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 10-year-old boy was found dead inside a car owned by a fireman that was parked in front of the fire station in Barangay Santa Cruz, Balamban, Cebu.

The police said the boy, a resident of  Sitio Mangga 1, Barangay Canbuhawe of Balamban town in southwestern Cebu,  was found unresponsive inside the car at around 2 p.m. today, Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Police Major Christian Torres, the Balamban police chief,  told CDN Digital in phone interview that the vehicle belonged to Fire Officer 1 Paul Romero of the Balamban Fire station.

Romero has been on duty at the fire station since midnight of October 4 and only found the boy when he opened his car when he went off duty at 2 p.m. and was about to head home, according to Torres.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) team are still in the area as of this writing to examine the body, said Torres./elb

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.