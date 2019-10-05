PH karatekas bag 19 golds in Karatedo Goju-Kai Asia Pacific Championship

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippines hauled in 19 gold medals to finish second overall in the Karatedo Goju-Kai Asia Pacific Championship in Cebu.

The Filipino karatekas secured a total of 82 medals that included 26 silver and 37 bronze medals.

Indonesia was the overall champion with 23 gold, 13 silver, and 21 bronze medals.

Sports drink Milo partnered the Association for the Advancement of Karatedo to organize the event that drew 500 young martial artists across 18 countries from the Asia Pacific region including Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Korea.

“Programs such as the Karatedo Goju-Kai Championships will help expose our Filipino athletes to the international level of competition,” said Milo Sports Manager Lester P. Castillo.

“It is truly inspiring to see our young athletes lead the charge in international meets such as this and we hope to see them soon in the global stage.”