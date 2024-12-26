Most read stories in 2024: A year of climate change, cobras, tragedies and hope in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Of all the moments that shaped 2024, some stories stood out, captivating audiences not only in Cebu but also in other parts of the country, ultimately sparking conversations across continents.

From shocking exposés of the offshore gambling operations to the curious case of king cobras, these stories dominated headlines and social media feeds.

But they weren’t just news.

They were reflections of our shared humanity and a testament to our collective curiosity.

In this year-ender special, we revisit Cebu Daily News Digital’s most-read stories of 2024, from viral sensations to shocking revelations and inspiring stories of success.

Let’s dive into the stories that kept the Cebuano community talking.

Weather and climate

2024 was a year where people around the world felt the pinch of climate change — and our most read stories reflected them.

We observed a growing interest among readers who tuned in to our weather reports – from the latest weather advisories to the list of typhoon names.

It was also in 2024 when the Philippines experienced six successive storms in a month which many experts believed to have been propelled by the ongoing climate crisis.

While most parts of the Visayas and Mindanao were spared from their wrath, audiences from these regions still paid close attention on their developments.

One story definitely stood out – and it was about the Fujiwhara Effect, the instance when two tropical cyclones or hurricanes orbit each other and then finally closing the distance.

A year of the King Cobras

Three of the top five read stories for 2024 involved king cobras – specifically sightings of these reptiles in various parts of the province.

The documentation of King Cobra sightings this year helped raise awareness about the species and its role in maintaining ecological balance.

Videos of the sightings, widely shared online, not only sparked public interest and concern but also prompted wildlife experts to launch educational campaigns.

These initiatives aimed to inform the public about the snakes’ behavior and importance, ultimately fostering understanding and encouraging conservation efforts.

Experts emphasized coexistence and sought to dispel myths about the King Cobra, reducing fear-driven conflicts and highlighting its role as a vital predator in the ecosystem.

Money, money, money

Inflation continues to rage on this year, with many struggling to cope with the high prices of basic goods. So it’s no surprise that stories about money would be part among our most read in 2024.

Specifically, reports about financial incentives granted to government employees like performance-based bonuses and gratuity pays.

READ: DBM OKs early release of gov’t workers’ yearend bonus, cash gift

Heartbreaking tragedies involving the youth

Road accidents have become an all-too-common tragedy in Cebu, reflecting a growing concern about road safety in the island province.

The year 2024 alone has seen a distressing number of fatalities, with reckless driving, inadequate infrastructure, and insufficient enforcement of traffic laws frequently cited as some of the contributing factors.

Among these incidents, two heart-wrenching stories of young college students whose lives were abruptly taken stand out, leaving a profound impact on the community.

These tragedies not only devastated their families but also resonated deeply with the public. They served as reminders of the fragility of life and the urgent need for systemic change.

Furthermore, these stories sparked widespread calls for action, especially that the loss of these young lives has underscored a harsh reality: Cebu’s roads remained perilous, especially for the most vulnerable.

Misgendering, compassion

In 2024, the term misgendering became a buzz word following the controversy surrounding Cebuano personality Jude Bacalso that went viral and even reached national attention.

Misgendering, the act of addressing someone using incorrect pronouns or gendered terms, can be deeply hurtful and invalidating.

In Bacalso’s case, the incident occurred when a restaurant waiter repeatedly referred to her as “sir,” despite her identifying as a woman.

But the incident also paved the way for debates that went beyond misgendering as Bacalso was accused of mistreating the waiter who apparently had no idea that she had preferred pronouns.

As a result, it sparked discussions about the balance between advocating for one’s rights and maintaining kindness and understanding in such interactions.

This story served as a reminder that while advocating for inclusivity, it is essential to approach situations with empathy and a willingness to educate rather than humiliate.

Viral

Speaking of viral stories, 2024 also had its share. Two stories, in particular, stood out among the rest.

The first was the viral wedding in Amlan in Negros Oriental became one of CDN Digital’s most read stories for this year.

The second was how when a Japanese boxer refuses his win against his Filipino opponent believing that the latter is the real winner.

Hope

In 2024, the success stories of Cebuano topnotchers in various licensure exams became a beacon of hope, offering inspiration and a sense of pride in a year that had been otherwise marked by hardship and adversity.

For many, 2024 was a difficult year—one filled with personal losses, economic struggles, and the persistent aftermath of natural disasters.

Amidst such challenges, the achievements of these young professionals, who emerged as top performers in competitive licensure exams, provided a much-needed sense of optimism and a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit.

These topnotchers came from diverse fields, including education, engineering, and healthcare.

Their stories, like that of Raymond Geoman, the 23-year-old native of Mantalongon, Dalaguete in southern Cebu, who placed first in the licensure examination for electrical engineers, were not only about academic success but they also embodied the pursuit of a better future, even in the face of overwhelming circumstances.

These individuals worked tirelessly, often balancing their studies with personal and financial struggles, yet they persevered, determined to achieve their dreams.

The media attention surrounding their accomplishments helped shift the public narrative, providing a glimmer of positivity in a year dominated by tragic events and sociopolitical struggles.

The triumphs of Cebuano topnotchers served as a source of collective pride, sparking conversations about the importance of education as a pathway to progress.

They reminded many that, even in the darkest of times, there are individuals who rise above the challenges, paving the way for a brighter future.

In a year that felt cruel for some, their success was a testament to hope, resilience, and the transformative power of education.

