Baby Jaguars climb a step higher after win vs UCLM; Baby Panthers take 2nd spot in Cesafi 2019

Games today, October 6, 2019

High School at Cebu Coliseum

12:30 p.m. – UV vs DBTC

2 p.m. – UC vs CEC

3:30 p.m. – SWU vs SHS-AdC

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars finally barged into the win column at the expense of the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, 79-53, Saturday, October 5, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Baby Jaguars improved their win-loss record to 1-4 which allowed them to climb a step higher from the bottom rung to 10th place in the High School division of the ongoing 19th Cesafi Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Three Baby Jaguars scored in double figures led by Kendrick Abarquez who finished 21 points. The other two were Kevin Kendrick Guibao and Selwyn Victor Pepito who chipped in 18 and 16 points respectively.

UCLM is now the only team that has yet to win a game. It stays at 11th place with an 0-4 card.

Joseph Arth Nalos towed UCLM with 15 points while Daryl Guerrero contributed 13 points.

The other High School game saw the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers reclaiming the second spot after winning over the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats, 88-70.

The Baby Panthers climbed from the third to the second spot with their improved 5-2 card while the Baby Wildcats remained at the ninth spot with a 1-4 card.

Ramon Benedict Singson led the USPF with 14 points while Darryl Clark Versales’ 18 points went for naught for the Baby Wildcats. / dcb

BOXSCORES

First Game

USPF Baby Panthers (88) – Singson, R. 14, Isabelo 13, Ochavo 12, Lawton 11, Yap 10, Suello 7, Atunay 5, Cedenio 5, Junao 5, Octaviano 3, Espina 2, Lipasan 1.

CIT-U Baby Wildcats (70) – Versales 18, Tirol 12, Sullano 11, Cabrera 5, Salutillo 5, Tongcos 5, Dagbay 4, Rollon 4, Genandoy 2, Manigbas 2, Reyes 2.

Second Game

USJ-R Baby Jaguars (79) – Abarquez 21, Guibao 18, Pepito 16, Sagmon 5, Gaviola 9, Go 6, Co 2, Diaz 2.

UCLM (53) – Nalos 15, Guerrero 13, Jalalon 9, Bancale 3, Yongco 3, Barbadillo 2, Dongallo 2, Negado 2, Nemenzo 2, Aquino 1, Saz 1.