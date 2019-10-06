Heat index in Cebu expected to go as high as 40°C this week — Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Keep cool as the weather is likely to remain scorching in the coming week.

Joey Figuracion, a weather specialist at the Mactan station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said Cebu may still experience up to 33 degrees Celsius of air temperature in the next five days.

This means that the heat index, or the actual temperature that the human body can feel, can go as high as 40 degrees Celsius.

“There is less chance of rain in the next three to five days. There may be rains brought by localized thunderstorms but not still not as much as what we experienced in the past,” Figuracion told CDN Digital on Sunday, October 6.

While the state weather bureau is currently monitoring a typhoon outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), Figuracion said it has no direct effect on the weather in Cebu.

Based on the 4 p.m. advisory of Pagasa, the tropical cyclone with the international name “Hagibis” is currently at about 3,295 kilometers east of Southern Luzon.

If it enters PAR, Hagibis will be the 16th typhoon to visit the country and will be named “Perla.”

Despite the four typhoons that have entered PAR in September, the Pagasa Mactan station recorded only 100 millimeters of rainfall for the entire month. This is below the normal level, which is at 192 mm.

Pagasa earlier predicted the rainfall volume forecast for September to be the near-normal level.

For October, Pagasa forecasts that rainfall volume will be near normal./elb