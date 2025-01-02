Firecracker-related incidents in CV during New Year reach 14 – Police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 14 firecracker-related incidents were recorded during the celebration of the arrival of the new year 2025 in Central Visayas.

In addition, there were reportedly two incidents caused by stray bullets during the festivities throughout the region.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) disclosed that half of these incidents caused minor injuries to the victims while two incidents led to the death of two individuals.

She added that seven of these cases involved the use of prohibited fireworks and pyrotechnic devices that were likely bought from the black market.

“When it comes sa mga firecracker-related incidents, anaa tay natala nga 14 ka mga panghitabo nini. Ang pito nini, kanang mga minor lang gyud siya nga mga insidente. But again, ang pito nini kato bitawng mga prohibited nga firecrackers,” stated Rafter.

In Brgy. San Roque, Asturias town, a 23-year-old man died after a firecracker called ‘bomb shell’ exploded on his face during the New Year’s revelry.

Vlogger Clifford Amarilla Remis reportedly came closer to the base of the fireworks to examine it when it exploded right to his face.

Meanwhile, a 10-year-old boy was killed in a mishap involving a firecracker called “Goodbye Philippines” in Purok Camunggay, Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City on the same day.

The victim, along with three other minors, were watching someone set off the “Goodbye Philippines” firecrackers when one failed to explode.

One of the older minors attempted to tinker with the faulty firecracker which resulted in an explosion. The 8-year-old boy died while his companions sustained injuries.

Aside from the fatality, the rest of the victims are now recuperating either at the hospital or at home.

Rafter stressed that authorities have exerted sufficient efforts to warn the public against the use of fireworks that were deemed too unsafe, such as “Goodbye Philippines.” Whether they would heed these warnings or not, however, is out of the cops’ control.

To address the problem of the sale of banned firecrackers in the region, PRO-7 will be enhancing their information dissemination campaign for next year’s celebration.

“Mohangyo gyud ta sa atong tagsa-tagsa ka mga katawhan, atong mga kaigsuonan nga ato gyud ning likayan ning mga ingon ani nga mga pabuto. Kay again, naa na tay mga datos, naa na tay mga history nga dili gyud siya maayo, [nakakuha] og mga kinabuhi. So ato gyud unta na siyang likayan,” stated Rafter.

Meanwhile, two incidents involving stray bullets also took place during the New Year’s celebration in the region.

Rafter revealed that one incident happened in Brgy. Tisa in Cebu City and the other was in Tagbilaran City, Bohol province.

Fortunately, one victim from Cebu City sustained only minor injuries while there were no injuries reported due to the incident in Bohol.

According to Rafter, an investigation has been launched, in cooperation with Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO), to determine what happened in both incidents and identify the perpetrators who will be facing legal consequences.

In light of these firecracker-related incidents and stray bullets, Rafter said that authorities are constantly reminding members of the community to refrain from firing gunshots to make noise for the New Year celebration. | with a report from Futch Anthony Inso

