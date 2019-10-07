USC woodpushers dominate Cesafi chess

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of San Carlos (USC) proved it is the master of the board as its woodpushers swept the chess competition in this season of the Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation Inc. (Cesafi).

The USC woodpushers topped the high school and college division of the competition, which wrapped up at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

The girls’ high school team is composed of Regina Quiñanola, Mary Margarett Quiñanola, Adelyn Bensi, and Kryztyl Badilles, while the boys’ team is made up of Arje Villarin, Jervy Villarin, Kirk Patrick Morala, Vic Goyles Derotas, Romeo Jared Rollan and Derek Jan Rellosa.

The men’s college team, Jude Marluc Aranaydo, Joshua Panes, James Andrew Balbona, Najelle Sarvida, Elizur Maandig meanwhile, is composed of while the women’s team is manned by Glybel Jane Quinanola, Lyan Portes, Jeremy Rose Bajo, Gladys Joy Cortez, Jinky Catulay.

This is the third straight year for the girls’ high school team to bag the gold medal.

In the high school division, the University of San Jose Recolletos (USJ-R) placed second, followed by the University of Cebu (UC).

For the men’s division, CIT-U placed second after USC, followed by USJ-R, UV, UC, and UCLM. In the women’s division, UC placed second followed by UCLM. /bmjo