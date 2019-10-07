Elderly couple in Argao hurt by thief

CEBU CITY, Philippines—An 83-year-old woman and his 85-year-old husband were rushed to the district hospital of Argao after sustaining head and body injuries during a robbery incident in their home in Barangay Linut-od, Argao town, southern Cebu on Monday dawn, October 7, 2019.

The elderly couple, identified by the police as Margarito and Remualda Sardido, were hurt while trying to stop a burglar from taking some of their belongings at around 3 a.m.

Police said a rescue team from a resort nearby the couple’s home were the ones who brought the victims to the hospital. Police also believe the rescuers were the ones the couple called for help a few minutes after the still unidentified robber escaped from their house.

Police say the burglar managed to escape with some cash of a still undetermined value.

Patrolman Tirry Chavez, desk officer of Argao Police station, said that from their initial interview with the husband, he narrated that he woke up to the noise coming from the ground floor of their house.

When Margarito checked, he found a man getting stuff from around the house. He tried to fight off the burglar but got hit on the body by what he believes was a piece of wood.

Remualda tried to help her husband fight the burglar but she, too, ended up getting beaten by the thief, getting hit on the head.

The suspect managed to flee before the couple called for help.

Chavez said their investigator is still trying to get more information from the couple’s neighbors that could help with their investigation.

He added that they are also set to visit the victims and see if they could already divulge more details about the incident. /bmjo