73-year-old man kills 70-year-old half brother over water connection issues

A 73-YEAR-OLD MAN is facing a homicide case after he hacked to death his 70-year-old half brother during an argument over water connection issues in their homes.

Hermogenes Rusiana of Barangay San Sebastian, Samboan town in southern Cebu will undergo inquest proceedings for the homicide case he is facing on Tuesday, October 8, said Police Staff Sergeant Sepjanrey Roda of Samboan police in an interview with CDN Digital on Monday, October 7.

Roda said that Hermogenes and his half brother, Eladio Rusiana, had already been at odds over their water connections especially since their houses were only 15 meters apart.

On Saturday, October 5, Roda said that investigation showed that Eladio went to the front of Hermogenes house bringing a .38 caliber revolver with him.

When Eladio saw Hermogenes, Eladio allegedly pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire.

Roda said that Hermogenes then quickly got his bolo and hacked Eladio on his forehead, and when Eladio fell down, Hermogenes hacked him on the neck four more times.

When the police arrived in the area, they found the body of Eladio lying in a pool of blood, while Hermogenes was standing five meters away.

Hermogenes was immediately brought to the Samboan police station while the body of Eladio was brought to the district hospital for proper declaration of death./dbs