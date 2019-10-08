Finding Nanay Bebing: In search for the woman from unforgettable bus ride

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Another ordinary bus ride has turned into a life-changing experience.

Mary Rose Cañete, 22, was on her way home to Bacolod City when she happened to meet someone special during her unexpected bus ride.

Cañete, a sales administrator of a Cebu-based car company, recalls taking a San Carlos-Bacolod bus at the Toboso Public Market on Friday, October 4.

“While on our way to Escalante, Nanay sat beside me. As I looked at her, she looked very lonely and sad at the same time,” narrates Cañete.

“She was carrying dextrose placed inside a plastic bag. I noticed that she had four pesos in her hand. She placed it inside the plastic bag too,” Cañete continues with the story.

A few moments later, Cañete was munching on some crackers when she noticed Nanay looking at her.

It was then that she started a conversation with her.

Cañete later learned that the woman is “Nanay Bebing.”

“I asked her if she wanted to eat and where she was heading. She told me she was bound for Escalante Hospital,” says Cañete.

She then asked Nanay Bebing if she already paid her fare.

By then, Cañete realized that Nanay Bebing is cash-strapped.

She needed all the help she can get.

Since Nanay Bebing already paid the bus fare, Cañete decided to give her the amount of money equivalent to the bus fare.

Nanay Bebing cried and hugged Cañete saying how thankful she is for her generosity.

Cañete learned that Nanay Bebing was on her way to the hospital to take care of his brother who was admitted at the hospital.

Two days after, on October 6, Cañete went to the hospital looking for Nanay Bebing and his brother to extend help.

Unfortunately, the hospital personnel told her that the patient died on October 5.

Cañete tried to locate Nanay Bebing and went to the address that she registered in the hospital records. But she was told that Nanay Bebing went home to the City of Canlaon.

“There was no wake for his brother. The family did not have any more money so he was buried immediately,” said Cañete.

Cañete shared her experience in a Facebook post on Monday, October 7.

The post has since reached 990 comments, 2,100 shares, 7,100 reactions as of Tuesday, October 8, at 8:50 p.m.

Cañete says she still hopes to find Nanay Bebing again; to hug her and make her feel that she is not alone. / celr